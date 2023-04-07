Woman charged with abandoning dog in Coventry

Apr. 7—A former Coventry resident faces charges after police say she left a dog behind when she moved.

Desiree Deschaine, 23, was charged with cruelty to animals. She is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on May 4.

In January, a Coventry police officer visited an apartment on Main Street to locate a woman on behalf of another police department.

The officer didn't find the woman, but did see a dog there that appeared emaciated, and was outside without any shelter.

The next day, a different officer returned and found the gate to the yard open and the dog missing. It was located in the backyard of a nearby residence and captured. The dog was thin and thirsty, but didn't require immediate veterinary attention.

Police then contacted the landlord, who said the dog had belonged to someone who moved out in 2022 and was left with their roommate, Deschaine.

The landlord added that dogs weren't allowed at the property under the lease agreement.

She told police that Deschaine had moved out days before police showed up at the apartment. When she went there, the interior of the apartment was left in shambles, the landlord said.

Police next contacted Deschaine, who acknowledged that she had the dog up to about a week before she moved out, when it ran away. She couldn't take care of the dog, she said.

When asked why she hadn't reported the dog missing, Deschaine said she didn't know whom to call.

