Woman charged as accessory to shooting in southeast Austin

Jul. 24—An Austin woman arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a vehicle used to pick up a shooting suspect made her first appearance in Mower County District Court.

Ameisha Kay Gunsallus, 19, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact — drive by shooting, felony accessory after the fact — second-degree assault, and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to the court complaint, law enforcement was dispatched to a report of gunshots fired at about 12:53 a.m. on July 20 in the area of Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue Southeast in Austin.

Dispatch advised that a white car and an orange Ford Focus were fleeing the area. One witness advised that a subject in the white car had fired the shots.

An officer spotted a white Chrysler 200 speeding north on Fourth Street Southwest and recognized Gunsallus as the driver. He initiated a traffic stop, pulling the vehicle over in the 500 block of Second Avenue Southwest. As the vehicle stopped, a white male, whom the officer recognized, wearing a gray tank top jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. As the officer pursued the male subject, he heard tires squeal and observed Gunsallus drive away at a high rate of speed.

The male subject evaded arrest, but the officer located a 12 gauge shotgun on the grass near the curb where the Chrysler was stopped. It was later determined the shotgun's serial number matched that of a shotgun reported stolen in Waseca County.

Another officer made contact with a woman in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. She reported she heard one or two "big booms." The officer knew the woman had a white Chrysler. When he asked where it was, she said it was with her son in Rochester.

Dispatch then advised that a residence in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast had been struck by gunfire. The officer went to that location and noted that the house hit by gunfire was occupied by at least one person and no one was injured. Several holes that appeared to be from shotgun pellets were observed on the west side of the residence.

The officer also observed a black Lincoln Town Car nearby that he recognized as belonging to the male subject who fled the Chrysler. An adult male at the residence told police a person who was in the Lincoln was the shooter and that he witnessed the shooter get picked up by a white Chrysler. An officer observed shotgun shells on the rear floor of the Lincoln when looking through the window.

The man reported that he and another man came outside to grab some things out of his truck and observed an orange SUV speeding north on Sixth Street Southeast with its lights off. The orange SUV then turned west on Sixth Avenue Southeast. They drove off to confront the driver of the orange SUV and found it occupied by two subjects. He said that after an exchange of words, he began to drive away and a subject from the black Lincoln fired three shots at him. He described the shooter as a light-skinned male with tattoos "all over" and wearing a tank top.

Gunsallus was later located and arrested at about 3:14 a.m. at her residence in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. The Chrysler was also at the residence.

Gunsallus will appear in court again on Aug. 5.