Woman charged, accused in stabbing of juvenile in New Lebanon fight

May 28—A 43-year-old woman woman was charged Friday in connection to the Thursday evening stabbing of a juvenile outside McDonald's in New Lebanon.

Tracy Jean Baker is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

On Thursday, New Lebanon police were called to the McDonald's at 350 W. Main St. on a report that a juvenile had been stabbed.

The victim was found and taken to Dayton Children's Hospital.

At the time, police said there had been an altercation between two groups of juveniles, but said that after gathering evidence, including video evidence, they took an adult and juvenile into custody.

The juvenile is currently being detained in the Juvenile Justice Center, and his case is being reviewed for possible charges, according to the prosecutor's office.