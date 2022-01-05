Woman charged with aggravated assault after gunfire reported outside south IRC home

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Deputies swarmed a southeast county neighborhood Wednesday after reports of gunfire and that possibly someone had been shot, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Jessica Scurlock, 35, of the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast, was arrested around 1 p.m. following the first calls of shots fired just before 12:30 p.m. in the neighborhood off Old Dixie Highway Southeast, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting or throwing a deadly missile. She is in the Indian River County Jail without bond.

A “full contingent of personnel,” including a helicopter and several canine deputies surrounded the home where Scurlock was said to have retreated, said agency spokesperson Debbie Carson.

“We were able to talk her out of the house,” said Carson.

Few details of the incident were available from the agency Wednesday including any possible motive behind the gunfire.

“It was a shots-fired call,” Carson said. “To the best of my knowledge, no one was injured.”

Carson said she believed a weapon was taken from the home.

“My understanding (is) she was shooting in the direction of a person … outside the home (and) someone heard shots being fired and they called to report that,” she said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gunfire reported in Indian River County neighborhood, woman arrested