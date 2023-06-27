Woman charged with aiding estranged boyfriend’s suicide will head to trial

A Westmoreland County woman will head to trial after police say she sent text messages to her estranged boyfriend and father of her child telling him to kill himself multiple times until he took his life in June 2021.

Mandie Reusch was in magistrate court on Tuesday, where prosecutors called on three witnesses to outline their case and the text messages they say Reusch sent, leading Kevin Metzger to his life.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, Andrew Havranek explains why Reusch’s lawyers asked for charges to be dropped, and why the judge dropped the misdemeanor harassment charge Reusch was facing in this investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. You can reach the national suicide prevention lifeline 24/7 by dialing 988 or by visiting their website at https://988lifeline.org/

