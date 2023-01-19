Woman charged in Akron crash during funeral procession that killed two boys

A woman has been charged in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron in October that killed two boys, according to Akron Municipal Court records.

Tynicka Allen, 30, faces multiple charges — including aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children and aggravated vehicular assault — in the crash that killed Tymar Allen, 12, of Akron, and Trevond Walker, 6, a first grader at Tallmadge Elementary School.

At the time of the crash, police said that just before 3 p.m. Oct. 6, a funeral procession was traveling north on South Arlington Street. Two cars in the procession, a Chrysler 200 and a Chevy Impala, were involved in a crash at Arlington and Sixth Avenue. Police said the man driving the Impala fled the scene on foot after the collision.

Police said that "based on additional information developed and considering the additional facts and circumstances, Allen was deemed responsible for the fatal crash." The boys who were killed were her son and nephew.

Police said that Allen, whom they described as "fully cooperative," came to the Akron Police Department on Tuesday afternoon and turned herself in. She was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, driving under suspension, child endangering, reckless operation, speeding and failure to control. Several of the charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and endangering, are second-degree felonies.

The two boys were either ejected or partially ejected as a result of the crash.

Both were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the 6-year-old boy died the next day. The driver was reportedly uninjured.

Allen pleaded not guilty Thursday during her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court. She was permitted to remain free in the community while her case progresses. Prosecutors didn't request that she be taken into custody or that Judge Jon Oldham set a bond.

Pat Milhoff of the Summit Legal Defender's Office represented Allen in her arraignment. Allen will be appointed an attorney to handle the remainder of her case, which is expected to be presented to a Summit County grand jury in the next few weeks.

The funeral was for a 17-year-old Akron teen who attended East High School and died in September. The teen, whose services were handled by Rhoden Memorial Home, died of a fentanyl overdose, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said at the time that there was an Akron police car leading the long funeral procession, but it was far ahead of the vehicles that crashed.

At the time of the crash, police said charges were likely to be filed against the driver, but Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said "we want to strike a balance and yield to grace as it relates to overly disparaging the grieving mother."

