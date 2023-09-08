Woman charged in alleged College Hill stabbing

Sep. 7—Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a woman allegedly stabbed them on College Hill.

Tiffany Dennison, 29, of California, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault and having weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, according to a news release from the Pullman Police Department.

Pullman police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1000 block of NE Williams Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the news release.

Officers found a woman armed with a knife actively assaulting an adult woman, according to the news release. She allegedly stabbed a man and cut the woman inside an apartment on College Hill.

The two victims, both Pullman residents, were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. The man was critically injured but is expected to survive, according to the news release. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dennison reportedly appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and was taken to the hospital, according to the news release. When she's released, Dennison is expected to be booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax, according to the news release.