Woman charged in alleged Dayton stabbing

A woman has been indicted for allegedly stabbing someone in May, according to court documents.

>>USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dayton; $150,000 reward offered

51-year-old Joyce Hall has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

On May 23, 2023, Hall allegedly stabbed someone during an altercation, court documents said.

The incident took place in Dayton on the 2200 block of Hepburn Ave.

Court documents say that Hall knew the person she allegedly stabbed.

She is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 31.