Woman charged for alleged threats at Middletown school; falsely implicated ex-boyfriend

Aug. 26—A woman has been charged in connection with alleged threats made at Highview 6th Grade Center on Highview Road on Friday after falsely implicating a man police initially charged, according to Middletown officials.

Students were sent home Friday during the investigation into the threats, district spokesperson Dan Wohler said.

On Friday afternoon Middletown Police Chief said Kip Hightower was charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct for making threats against the school, the principal and a school resource officer, But further investigation led to the arrest of his former girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

Police say Hightower is no longer the suspect.

Cassandra Jennings was charged late Friday with inducing panic, aggravated menacing and making false alarms, according to Detective Becki French and Middletown Municipal Court records.

"Jennings admitted to making all these threats to the school through her emails and her ex-boyfriend's emails. She admitted she was mad at her ex-boyfriend Kip Hightower and made it look like the threats to bomb the school were coming from his email because she wanted him to get in trouble," French said in court documents.

The threats via email also threatened to kill the principal and and harm a school resource officer, according to court documents.

Police say Jennings admitted to flagging down a police officer Friday morning about bomb threats toward the school and told then the threat came from Hightower.

Birk told the Journal-News early in the investigation officers had been "dealing with him all week and it escalated to threats," the chief said.