Woman charged for allegedly assaulting, abusing resident in Churchill health facility

Churchill police have charged Megan Love with assaulting, harassing, and the abuse of care of a dependent person, while she worked at a Sevita Health residential facility in Churchill.

The home is for adults who have severe mental or physical disabilities.

Police say Love was working as a caretaker at the home, and physically assaulted and verbally abused a 52-year-old woman who had severe intellectual disabilities and was nonverbal.

According to police, another employee reported that Love made multiple threats toward the patient, and allegedly called her “fat, dirty, nasty and disgusting,” plus other inappropriate slurs.

It didn’t end there.

Detectives say the other employee said she saw Love kick the victim in the legs, which made the victim cry hysterically. And police say the witness told detectives that Love stated to the woman, “If the other resident hadn’t been at the dinner table, she would have punched her like she did last week.”

Based on what she saw and what Love said, the other caretaker believed this was not an isolated incident, and it appeared to have happened multiple times before.

The Churchill police told me Sevita Health was the investigator for handling such incidents. If an incident rises to the level of law enforcement, they contact police, which was the case.

I spoke to Love by phone Monday, and she told me she did not know that she was facing charges, and did not want to provide a comment.

