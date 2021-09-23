Woman charged after allegedly assaulting victim while they were driving on the interstate

Sep. 23—Heather Sulfridge, 34, Williamsburg, was arrested on Sept. 19 by Berea police and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense) and fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

According to the citation, an officer was called to the "Java" Shell in reference to a domestic in progress. The officer made contact with the victim who said he was taking Sulfridge home from a visitation with their kids. On the way home, Sulfridge started talking to another male on her cell phone. The victim said, when he asked Sulfridge who she was talking to, she jumped across the center console and started to attack him, allegedly scratching and hitting him all while driving down the interstate.

The citation states, the victim said he pulled off the side of the interstate and got her off of him. The victim told police he told Sulfridge he was pulling over at the next exit and calling the police. When the victim pulled into the "Java" Shell, Sulfridge allegedly opened her door and started screaming for help.

A witness was interviewed who said they were in the back seat when they saw the victim ask Sulfridge who she was talking to. The victim said Sulfridge tried to lie and say it was her brother, but the victim told her it wasn't. The witness then said Sulfridge jumped across the center console of the vehicle on top of the victim.

The citation states, an officer spoke with Sulfridge, who said she was traveling home from a visitation with her kids when the victim suspected her of talking to another male. She said the victim tried to take her phone from her hand, and she wanted to prevent him from doing so, and he pulled her on top of him while driving down the road.

According to the citation, the victim had minor scratches on his arms and hands, and shoulders. Sulfridge had a scrape on her knee she said she didn't know how she got it.

Sulfridge was put under arrest and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman charged with escape

Brandie Bishop, 32, Berea, was arrested by Berea police on Sunday and charged with three charges of failure to appear and second-degree escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

According to a warrant, on June 23, 2021, Bishop was ordered into home incarceration as a bond condition.

On July 13, she was also ordered into home incarceration as a condition on another case and was released on July 14.

On Sept. 7, Madison County Home Incarceration received an alert Bishop had left her inclusion zone and then received a Master Tamper Alert on the monitor. An officer went to where the monitor was pinging and located the device in a creek off of Cartersville Road. The officer went to Bishop's home but was unable to make contact with anyone.

Bishop was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Joshua Callahan, 33, Paint Lick, fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

—Stephen Dean, 32, Richmond, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/third or greater offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jeremy Gadd, 31, Richmond, no registration receipt, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), no registration plates.

—Jeremy Guillen, 34, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to four grams of cocaine), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ricky Guillen, 62, Richmond, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Cassaundra Smith, 19, Mount Vernon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Brennan Fee, 24, Richmond, improper turning, careless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.