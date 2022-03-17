Woman charged for allegedly causing $7K in damage at West St. Paul Target during angry outburst

Mar. 17—Authorities say a 23-year-old woman who apparently was upset over a prior purchase trashed a Target store in West St. Paul — throwing merchandise on the floor, smashing display cases, knocking over display stands — during an angry outburst that caused at least $7,000 in damage.

Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged Thursday in Dakota County District Court with felony first-degree criminal damage to property following Tuesday's incident that also caused the store to be evacuated and then shut down so workers could clean up the mess.

Bailey was arrested in the store and booked at the Dakota County jail, where she remained Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bail ($1,000 with conditions) that was set by Judge Jamie L. Cork at an initial court hearing.

The criminal complaint does not give any indication why Bailey allegedly damaged the goods, but West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said Thursday they believe an issue a few days prior over a purchase at the store set her off.

Police said they were called to the Target at 1750 Robert St. S. around 9:45 a.m. on a report of a woman "trashing" the store. When officers arrived, store management was evacuating customers and staff for their safety.

Officers located Bailey in the electronics department and saw her knocking boxed televisions onto the ground, charges allege. She was ordered to stop and get on the ground, but instead continued to throw items off the shelves.

Officers were able to approach Bailey and take her into custody. As they were escorting her out of the store, she kicked at merchandise and display stands, according to the complaint.

Target employees gave officers store surveillance footage that shows Bailey pouring chocolate sauce, laundry detergent and windshield washer fluid on the floor, breaking glass display cases with a golf club and hand weights and ripping a laptop off a security tether and throwing it on the ground, according to the complaint.

The value of the damaged items was put at $6,988.95, although that could increase as store employees continue to examine merchandise, according to the complaint.

Bailey is due to be back in court April 14 for the charge, which carries up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bailey has prior convictions for misdemeanor hit-and-run out of Ramsey County in November 2019 and gross misdemeanor DWI in Ramsey County this past January for which she was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.