Woman charged after allegedly driving under the influence with children in car

Mar. 21—A woman is facing several charges after she was arrested on Wednesday by Berea police for allegedly drinking and driving with two children in the car.

According to a citation, an officer responded to an area of Clay Drive in reference to Abigail Moss, 29, McKee, throwing trash, urinating, and causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officer saw Moss operating a motor vehicle on Ellipse Street which then passed the officer's vehicle at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated by police and when the officer approached the vehicle, they noticed two small children int he back seat allegedly under the age of three years old.

While speaking with Moss, the officer could allegedly smell the odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

When the officer had Moss exit the vehicle, they observed a clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana and an open bottle of Captain Morgan rum.

Moss was unsteady on her feet and had glossy eyes.

She was unable to safely complete any of the standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs). She was transported to the Berea Police Department about a test of her breath. She refused to submit to the test. She was then transferred to the Madison County Detention Center.

Moss was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Other arrests include:

Michael Epperson, 33, Loyal, Ky, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1C)/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or less than four gms of cocaine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

David Fugate, 46, Louisville, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 gms of methamphetamine/first offense), no registration plates, no registration receipt, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia. Fugate had a warrant for his arrest for the first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with a minor injury).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.