Woman charged after allegedly giving victim drugs which caused an overdose
Feb. 20—A Richmond woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly providing drugs to another woman who overdosed.
Mandy Anderson, 42, Richmond, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first-offense/less than 10 D.U. drug unspecified). When the warrant was served, Anderson was charged with resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Anderson was arrested Wednesday by Richmond police.
According to a warrant, on Dec. 17, 2020, an officer made contact with Anderson in reference to a female seizing and possibly overdosing. Once able to communicate, the victim said Anderson gave her a 30 milligram Percocet and believed the pill was laced with something else.
The warrant states, Anderson created circumstances manifesting in extreme indifference to the value of human life when she wantonly gave the victim a non-prescribed narcotic drug, which created a substantial danger of death when the victim overdosed.
According to a citation, on Wednesday, an officer attempted to serve Anderson with a warrant.
When the officer approached the residence, Anderson exited the front door and got into a vehicle's passenger-side door. She identified herself and the officer allegedly told Anderson they needed to detain her.
The officer allowed Anderson to reach in her car to get her coat in reference to her lack of clothing and the cold temperature outside. Anderson allegedly kept digging in her purse when the officer told her not to. The officer then told Anderson they were going to put her in cuffs and cuffed one wrist.
Anderson then refused to give the officer her other wrist and had her hand clenched into a fist, and kept reaching towards her pants line despite being told to "stop resisting."
The citation states, another officer responded to assist in detaining Anderson.
Anderson was taken to the ground and wrestled with officers for several minutes. An officer drive-stunned Anderson in her lower back with their taser and the officers could get cuffs on her.
Anderson allegedly had an empty plastic baggie whose contents were believed to be lost in the snow. Anderson was put in an upright position and continued screaming and caused alarm to the neighbors. Anderson was stood up and rested next to the vehicle's open passenger door.
Officers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana at the open passenger door. Anderson advised it was not her vehicle, but she drove it to the location. An officer observed what appeared to be a marijuana roach in the ashtray.
Anderson had moved her purse to the front passenger seat. Inside there were multiple glass crack pipes with residue located as well as alcohol beverage containers. An unknown amount of suspected cocaine was hidden in a cigarette box.
An unknown amount of suspected marijuana was found. Anderson was arrested and taken to Baptist Health Richmond, where she was medically cleared. After Anderson was cleared, she was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.
Other arrests include:
—William Hill, 45, Richmond, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools.
—Kenneth Lovett, 43, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence/no visible injury).
—Joshua Freitas, 28, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.