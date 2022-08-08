Woman charged after allegedly hitting multiple parked cars while leaving concert at Star Lake

A woman was arrested after a dangerous parking lot incident that took place after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Hanover police arrested Manasha Bradley of Wheeling after they say she damaged multiple cars and narrowly missed hitting police officers, concert workers and medics.

The incident started after police responded to a fender bender. Drivers at the scene were pointing toward Bradley’s Kia Telluride, saying she damaged their vehicles.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley began weaving through the packed parking lot, running down cones, barrels, rope and flags.

One victim ran after her car and smashed out the driver’s side window.

The first responding officer attempted to turn off Bradley’s car and says Bradley tried to bite her, then turned the car back on and drove away.

Investigators say the officer attempted to stop Bradley two more times, and each time Bradley took off once again, managing to get out of the parking lot and onto Route 18, where she ended up stalling in a muddy ditch.

The Hanover police chief tells WPXI’s Cara Sapida that Bradley had an Arnold Palmer Spike drink in her lap but was not driving under the influence. He says she had no alcohol in her system.

Police found a loaded gun under the driver’s side seat.

