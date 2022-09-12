Woman charged after allegedly kidnapping Nashua girl, 10

Sep. 12—A 22-year-old woman is facing kidnapping charges after she allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old Nashua girl and brought her to a high school football game, police said.

According to Nashua police, the girl's mother called them around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, to report her daughter missing after she allegedly didn't return home after playing with friends in the neighborhood.

About 40 minutes later, according to police, dispatchers received a call from a concerned resident about a "suspicious adult female and a juvenile" walking in the Gendron Street area in Nashua.

Officers responded and reported finding Gabrielle Belanger, 22, of no fixed address, and the missing young girl.

Nashua police claim Belanger, who they say didn't know the girl, took her to a football game at Stellos Stadium between Nashua North and Manchester Central high schools.

"During a distraction at the game, Belanger took the girl away from the area before police arrived," Nashua police said in a news release.

Detectives said the girl was physically unharmed and returned home. After the investigation, police took Belanger into custody and charged her with kidnapping, a charge that carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Belanger was held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections ahead of her arraignment.