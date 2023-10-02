Woman charged for allegedly leaving children in vehicle, drinking in Coraopolis bar

A McKees Rocks woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children in a vehicle while she went inside a bar to drink.

Jaclyn Movitch, 32, is charged with leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of children.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Montour Hotel in Coraopolis for a report of a child left alone in a running vehicle.

As officers were about to enter the vehicle, Movitch came out of the bar and said it was her vehicle and that it was unlocked, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside was a six-year-old boy and a 23-month-old boy.

Movitch told officers she had run into the bar to use the restroom and said, “I left the air on.”

The officers viewed surveillance from inside the bar, which showed Movitch consuming two shots within two minutes of each other, according to the complaint. The footage showed that she was in the bar for 18 minutes, according to police.

A family member was called to come and get the children and Movitch was taken into custody.

She was released on non-monetary bond. Movitch is back in court later this month.

