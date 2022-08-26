Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna

Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone.

24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.

Some neighbors who live at the apartment complex say they want to know why and how a child was wandering around the parking lot late at night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The question that I would have is how did the kid even ended up outside by themselves,” said Migail McCowan, a resident of the apartment complex.

“At that time of night, I wouldn’t expect a kid to be outside,” said Amir Thomas, also a resident of the apartment complex.

According to the arrest warrant, Julius left her apartment at 11:38 p.m. and returned a little after 2 a.m. the next day.

“If the sister wasn’t around that means that the kid literally walked out the door. So yeah that’s bad,” said McCowan.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said Julius told police she went to a gas station while her brother was asleep and that they are the only two who live in the apartment. A neighbor who called police said she saw the boy crying as he wandered around the parking lot, and the same neighbor called police for help.

“This parking lot is not very safe. People just zoom by so it’s really scary if my 5-year-old was out here by himself. Especially at night,” said Janelle Bryant, a resident of the apartment complex.

It’s not clear how old the child is, but Julius is facing a felony charge.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: