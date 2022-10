Oct. 1—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A city woman was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening another person with a firearm at an Altamont Terrace residence.

Cumberland Police said Julianna Marie Kosub, 33, was served a warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said the incident happened Thursday. Kosub was released from custody on personal recognizance after a bond hearing.