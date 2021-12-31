Woman charged after allegedly offering bribe to Port man

Dec. 31—NEWBURYPORT — The wife of a Seabrook contractor accused of swindling a local man after police say she asked him to drop a larceny charge against her husband in exchange for $4,500, posted $400 bail Thursday afternoon, according to court records,

Ashley Perkins, 27, of Farm Lane, Seabrook, is the wife of RJM Contractors owner Robert Merrill and was charged with intimidation of a witness by Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald, according to his report.

Following her arraignment on the charge, Judge Peter Doyle ordered Perkins to return to court on Feb. 3, and to stay away from and have no contact with the Newburyport man she allegedly tried to bribe.

Merrill, 31, has a warrant for his arrest after defaulting on numerous court cases related to the Newburyport charge and larceny charges recently filed by Amesbury and Haverhill police.

He was initially summonsed on Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses after police say he with pocketed a $4,650 deposit given to him in August by the Newburyport homeowner for work on his property and not returning the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.

RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company's website.

Earlier this month, according to McDonald, Perkins sent a text to the Newburyport victim asking him to drop the larceny charge, saying her husband's business was in danger.

"Good evening (victim), this is Ashley from RJM, would you be willing to accept the $4,500 from the company and drop the larceny charges? We need these charges gone ASAP," she texted, according to McDonald's report.

Upon Merrill's arraignment for the Newburyport larceny charge on Nov. 11, Merrill was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the homeowner.

"Both Ms. Perkins and Mr. Merrill reside together at Farm Lane in Seabrook and they appear to work together at RJM," McDonald wrote in his report, adding he was seeking a warrant for her arrest.

Story continues

According to Amesbury police, Merrill stole $6,600 from a local couple who hired him to build a patio and a deck in a similar manner. The alleged victim related to the Haverhill charge told a Daily News reporter that Merrill took $5,000 from him when Merrill agreed to build patios for him and his brother over the summer but never did the work.

On Thursday during Perkins' arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told Doyle that Merrill had recently been in contact with officials telling them he had contracted COVID-19 and was in quarantine. Merrill is in danger of losing the $9,600 bail he posted following his arraignment on the Amesbury charges. A bail revocation hearing is scheduled for March but that could change if and when Merrill turns himself in to police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.