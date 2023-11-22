Woman charged after allegedly pulling a gun at Boomtown

Nov. 22—A 21-year-old Genesee woman was charged with three felonies after allegedly brandishing a gun at a bouncer after being removed from a Lewiston bar.

Dawson Cook was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, all felonies.

The incident took place at 1:43 a.m. Saturday at the Boomtown American Saloon in Lewiston. A woman, later identified as Cook, was removed from the bar and then allegedly pulled a gun on the bouncer, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When the police officer arrived, a witness handed the officer a small black semi-automatic handgun that the officer then placed in his vehicle. Cook, who appeared to be intoxicated, tried to reenter Boomtown. Two others were trying to stop her when the officer arrived and detained her, according to the affidavit.

The officer spoke with the bouncer, who allegedly told police Cook had raised the gun at him from 4 to 5 feet away. He grabbed the gun away from her, later telling officers he'd been afraid because of her intoxicated state that she was going to shoot him, according to the affidavit.

The officer returned to the patrol car where Cook was detained, yelling at other officers and allegedly spitting at an officer and striking the code book in their possession. The officer then arrested Cook, who told police she'd pulled the gun out of her purse to make sure it hadn't been stolen, according to the affidavit.

Another officer spoke with other witnesses. One allegedly said he gave Cook her purse at her request after she'd been removed from Boomtown but he didn't know there was a gun in it. He also told the officer that he didn't see Cook point the gun at anyone, according to the affidavit.

The penalty for each charge is five years incarceration as well as a $50,000 fine for the battery and $5,000 for the aggravated assault. Cook was also charged with four misdemeanors of resisting or obstructing officers, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon while under the influence and drug paraphernalia.

She appeared Monday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and was given a $10,000 bond. Magyar Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender and her next court date is Monday.

