Woman charged for allegedly putting baby in oven, killing the infant: prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mother has been charged for allegedly placing her 1-month-old baby in an oven, according to Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker.

On Friday, Kansas City Police investigated the suspicious death of an infant at a home near E. 41st Street and Forest Avenue.

On Saturday, Jackson Country Prosecutors charged the mother for allegedly killing the baby by putting her 1-month-old child in an oven. The mother, who’s been identified by officials as Mariah Thomas, is facing a Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st degree, Death of a Child.

Charging documents claim that when the police initially arrived at the scene on Friday, they noticed the baby was badly burned. Prosecutors say they were told that the mother “was putting her child down for a nap, and accidentally placed the child in the oven instead of the crib.”

“We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene in order to issue these charges,” Baker said in a statement. “We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

