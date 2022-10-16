Woman charged after allegedly shooting at boyfriend over a dozen times in McKees Rocks overnight

A woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in McKees Rocks overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, McKees Rocks police were called to Gardner Street at around 2:21 a.m.

At the scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds to the foot and wrist.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

An investigation revealed the man’s girlfriend, identified as 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson, shot at him 13 times during a domestic dispute.

Police said the man was behind a closed door when Johnson opened fire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and has been released.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. She has been arrested and is awaiting arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center, victim identified Citizens begins to close Giant Eagle branches VIDEO:Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts