Woman charged in shooting death of 4-year-old girl in Topeka Saturday

A Topeka woman has been charged with allegedly shooting and killing a four-year-old girl Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Northeast Grattan Street, where they found the child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Lawrencia Perez-Belair was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Mariann L. Belair, 24, was charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child in a reckless situation.

All individuals involved have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.