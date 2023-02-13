Woman charged after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Cranberry Township

A local woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend multiple times in Cranberry Township over the weekend.

According to Cranberry Township police, officers were dispatched to Brandywine Drive on Feb. 12 at around 12:10 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is talking with police about exactly what happened and will have new information in live reports starting on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

A female caller, identified as Amanda Hughes, 26, told dispatch that she fired a weapon when she ran from her home and that she was at a neighbor’s house, where she ran for help.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a gun in the driveway of the neighbor’s house.

Hughes told police that she shot her boyfriend, 30-year-old Anthony Smith, and fled her home.

According to police, Smith was found inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UPMC Cranberry and flown to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hughes is charged with one count of criminal homicide. She’s currently being held at the Butler County Prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts