UPDATE: Woman charged for allegedly shooting man in groin at Hamilton residence

Dec. 8—A Hamilton woman was arrested Thursday morning about 45 minutes after allegedly shooting her ex-boyfriend in the groin at a Shuler Avenue residence, according to police and Sheriff's office records.

Tonya Nester, 36, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the shooting that happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Shuler Avenue.

Nester was booked into the Butler County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday and arraigned Friday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $100,000. She is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him "between the legs."

The 39-year-old victim is heard in the background saying he was shot in the left testicle.

The victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

Nester was taken into custody on Caldwell Street, according to Hamilton Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.