Woman charged for allegedly striking a juvenile, exposing herself downtown

A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a minor and exposing herself downtown.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, an Allegheny County Police officer assigned to downtown detail was alerted by a passerby about a woman in the roadway.

The officer pulled up to the intersection of Wood Street and Liberty Avenue and saw Jayia Frierson, 29, pull down her pants and expose herself, according to court documents.

When officers attempted to place her in custody, Frierson allegedly grabbed an officer’s vest and struck the officer in the leg, resisting arrest.

Once Frierson was in custody, a female juvenile approached officers and told them she was walking to the Liberty Avenue bus stop when she saw Frierson asking people for money and attempting to take someone’s purse, according to court documents. The juvenile said she turned around to walk away and was struck in the back of the head by Frierson.

She was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Frierson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, harassment and public drunkenness.

