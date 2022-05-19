Woman charged with animal cruelty in dog's death

May 19—A woman was arrested Thursday following an animal cruelty case involving the death of a family pet.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred May 13 at a residence located in the 600 block of South Blue Meadow Court, Parker County.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene in reference to an animal welfare check, observing a dog in the back yard without food, water or shade.

Neighbors reported they could hear the dog panting from their residence, and contacted the sheriff's office out of concern for the dog.

Sheriff's deputies reported the dog was contained in a small fenced area and was surrounded by chicken wire and trash and was tethered to the fence by a cord. Deputies also reported the temperature registered at 102 degrees at the time of the call.

Sheriff's animal control officers arrived on scene and pronounced the dog deceased.

Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation, discovering the dog's owner left for the day without providing adequate water, food or shelter for the dog.

A necropsy was performed on the dog revealing the cause of death as heat stroke.

The dog's owner was identified as Rachel Louise Langley, 28, who was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failure to provide food, water, care or shelter.

Langley was booked into the Parker County Jail Thursday morning. Her bond has not been set.

"We cannot stress enough that all animal need adequate shade, shelter, food and water," said Authier. "In the rising heat, make certain you provide proper care for your pets. Animal deaths by heat stroke can be prevented."