Woman charged in April hit-and-run that left boy, 7, seriously injured

A 39-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in an April hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jennifer Garcia of the 5200 block of West Eddy Street was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury/death, one felony count of failure to report an accident/injury, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle, police said.

Garcia was arrested Monday near her home by CPD and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force after she was identified as the person who struck a 7-year-old boy April 14 in the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue. Police said Garcia fled the scene after the accident.

She was scheduled to appear Tuesday at a bail hearing.