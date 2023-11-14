Woman charged with arson accused of burning tent down in Dayton

Nov. 13—A 40-year-old woman is accused of setting fire to a tent last week in Dayton while a man was inside.

Tammy Marie Taylor of Dayton was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for one count of aggravated arson. Bail was set at $25,000, according to municipal court records.

Taylor is accused of intentionally setting the Nov. 8 fire to a man's tent while he was inside it at East Fifth Street near North Keowee Street, according to an affidavit.

The man and a bystander told police they saw Taylor set the tent on fire after an argument, the document stated.

"Dayton Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and aggravated arson," the affidavit read.

Taylor remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.