Woman charged with arson for Kennesaw house fire

Aug. 15—A woman has been charged with arson in connection with a Kennesaw house fire Friday morning, the Cobb County Fire Department said.

Cobb firefighters responded to a residential fire at 5080 Woodland Drive near Smith-Gilbert Gardens around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters identified "multiple points of origin," and determined it had been deliberately lit.

Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 49, was arrested and charged with first degree arson, which is a felony. She is currently being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 770-499-3887.