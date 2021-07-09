Woman charged in arson try

Jul. 8—SALEM — A Lynn woman has been indicted on an attempted arson charge, a year after she was interrupted by a neighbor as she allegedly poured charcoal lighter fluid around a Salem home.

Natisha Torres, 39, of 53 Marianna St., will now face the charge in Salem Superior Court, following last week's indictment.

Police say on the afternoon of June 28, 2020, at around 4 p.m., Torres purchased a large container of Kingsford charcoal starter fluid at a North Street convenience store and then walked about 300 feet to a home on Mason Street, where she knew at least one of the occupants.

She allegedly began to pour the fluid around the home at 3 Mason St.

A neighbor at another address on the street noticed what was happening and began to record it on her phone, then approached. Torres allegedly ran away.

Police viewed the video and interviewed an employee at the convenience store, after which they were able to identify Torres.

Torres has pleaded not guilty to a pending case in Salem District Court. The case moves to Salem Superior Court as a result of the indictment, and she is expected to be arraigned there within the next several weeks.

