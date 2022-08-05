Woman charged with arson in Wednesday fire

Aug. 5—An Owensboro woman was charged with first-degree arson Wednesday in connection with a fire on West Ninth Street.

Reports say investigators were called to the 300 block of West Ninth Street at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a fire.

Reports say investigators from Owensboro Police Department and the Owensboro Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

Detectives charged Sara E. Lefler, 39, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street with arson. Two other people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Lefler was being held Thursday in the Daviess County Detention Center.