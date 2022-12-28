Woman charged with assault after allegedly stabbing boyfriend at Fairfield rest area

A New York woman was arrested and charged with assault Tuesday after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at a rest area on Interstate 95 North in Fairfield on Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene before 10:30 p.m. on Monday for a reported active physical altercation between a man and a woman. Responding officers found a man bleeding profusely from lacerations to the right arm and leg.

The man was pointing toward a woman, identified as Kristin Allen, 35, from Sound Beach, New York, when troopers arrived. Allen was seen leaving the scene as responders provided medical aid to the man.

The victim reported that Allen lives with him and they have been together for two years. He said she was upset, leading to a verbal dispute before she allegedly stabbed him.

State police rendered first aid to the man and applied two tourniquets to help stop the bleeding. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allen was located on Tuesday outside of the rest area and arrested on an active warrant. She is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of the peace.

Allen was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and transported to York Correctional Facility. She was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday morning.