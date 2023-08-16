Woman charged with assault after attack in Woodland Park

Aug. 16—A woman arrested following an alleged attack in Woodland Park on Sunday told authorities she acted in self-defense.

Jennifer Michelle Pervais, 35, faces a single count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following her Aug. 13 arrest. Her arraignment before Judge Robert Allison is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Kalispell Police officers arrived at the park about 2:52 p.m., finding a bloodied woman lying on the ground, according to court documents. The woman, who suffered a laceration to her head and bruise on her shoulder, accused Pervais of unexpectedly punching her and pulling her hair.

Pervais eventually got hold of the victim's metal water bottle and struck her with it, court documents said.

Confronted, Pervais told officers that the victim struck first. The two were arguing when the victim "charged and attacked" her, she said.

Pervais allegedly told officers that she grabbed hold of the closest thing to her to defend herself — the victim's metal water bottle.

Witnesses, though, recounted seeing Pervais confront the victim, punch her and strike her with the metal water bottle, according to court documents.

Pervais received a three-year deferred sentence in March after pleading guilty to felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor theft charges.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

