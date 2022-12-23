Woman charged with assault and battery in connection to gas station stabbing in Dorchester

A Boston woman was charged with assault and battery in connection to a stabbing at a Dorchester gas station on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Skilar Morris, 30, appeared in front of a judge on Thursday after stabbing a 30-year-old woman in her stomach at the Mobil gas station on Geneva Ave.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fight that broke out where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Morris was held on $10,000 bail plus ordered to stay away from the victim’s home and work, have no direct or social media contact with the victim, and wear a GPS device.

Morris will return to court on February 1 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

