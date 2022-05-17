Woman charged with assault with beer bottle

May 16—A 53-year-old Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after another woman accused her of beating her with a beer bottle in a jealous rage.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Snyder Street. When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old naked woman on the ground in the front yard and Lillie Pherguson nearby.

After getting dressed, the woman told police she'd been visiting a friend when Pherguson arrived and began yelling at her for being there. The woman said Pherguson threw a beer bottle at her and then ran up and attacked her. While they were rolling around on the ground fighting, the woman said Pherguson hit her in the head with another beer bottle and her dress came off during the struggle.

Officers noted in their report that the woman had a "goose egg" over her right eye, scrapes on her face and knee and torn clothes. They also noted Pherguson's shirt was torn and she had scrapes and scratches.

Pherguson initially told police the other woman hurt herself after falling down; she then said the two ended up arguing because the other woman didn't want her visiting the man who lived inside the home.

Pherguson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from the Ector County jail on Sunday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.