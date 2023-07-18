Woman charged with assault, intent to kidnap in Worcester parking lot

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly attacking a father with the intent to kidnap his baby in a supermarket parking lot.

Alicia Jones, 37, of Worcester, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to kidnap, three counts of assault and battery, vandalism, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Officers responding to the parking lot of Shaw’s on West Boylston Street around 12:30 p.m. for an assault found a man who said Jones approached him while he was putting his 1-year-old baby in the car and began acting strangely, according to Worcester Police. Jones allegedly came very close to the man and kept talking about his baby. The victim reportedly told police he suspected she wanted to abduct the child.

The victim pushed Jones back from the car and that’s when officials say she began attacking him.

After two women jumped in to help the victim, police say Jones left the scene.

She was located a short time later by responding officers and placed under arrest.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

Jones will be arraigned in court at a later date.

