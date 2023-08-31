Woman charged with assault to murder after Medford hit-and-run crash

An Everett woman is under arrest for allegedly running a motorcyclist off the road and dragging him before fleeing the scene Thursday morning.

Jeanty Lovaine, 24, of Everett, was charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of personal injury.

Medford Police say they responded to the area of Brooks Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist claims a female driver, later identified as Lovaine, was following him closely for about a mile, when she passed him on the left side, crossing the double line.

After the motorcyclist made “a gesture to show disapproval,” Lovaine swerved her car into the bike, causing both the victim and the motorcycle to fall, according to authorities. Police allege she continued pushing the motorcycle with her car with the motorcyclist still on it for another 15 feet up the sidewalk before driving off.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officers were able to track down Lovaine as a suspect after a witness took a photo of the car’s license plate. She was arrested at her home without incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW