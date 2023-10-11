Woman charged with assault after striking victim with car, shooting them, police say

A woman was charged with assault Wednesday after a victim was struck by a vehicle and later shot, the Gulfport Police Department says.

Jeralyn Shanta Wells, 25, is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

According to police, officers arrived at the 8200 block of Arkansas Avenue around 8:56 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a hit and run. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wells and the victim had gotten into an argument, police said. A woman then got into her vehicle and allegedly rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle intentionally, authorities say.

The woman then got out of her vehicle and allegedly fired a gun at the victim, hitting them.

Authorities say Wells later went to her vehicle and fled the scene. She was later taken into custody in Waveland.

Wells is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Gulfport Police Department urges anyone with any information regarding this incident contact them at 228-868-5959, or contact the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.