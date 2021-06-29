Woman charged with assaulting adoptive parents

Jun. 29—A Scranton woman slapped and hit her adoptive parents after an argument Sunday in Ransom Twp., state police at Dunmore said.

Marissa Jones, 29, 932 Prospect Ave., Apt. 5, is charged with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, as well as drug violations.

At 10:46 a.m., state police responded to Creek Road and spoke with Robert and Joann Jones, who were both injured.

They said their adoptive daughter, Marissa Jones, got drunk Saturday night and left her car in Wilkes-Barre and needed a ride to go pick it up. Jones became "demanding and belligerent" and started to assault them, according to a criminal complaint.

Her father told state police she punched him in the back of his head while holding keys, causing a puncture wound, according to the complaint.

State police found Marissa Jones walking along Creek Road and arrested her. At first, Jones managed to free her left hand, requiring state police to grab her arms to get her into custody.

While in the police vehicle, she tried to open the door.

When authorities later searched her purse, they found a bag of suspected marijuana and a clear baggie with white, powdery residue.

Jones was in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 6.

