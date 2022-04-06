ST. CLOUD — Christina Marie Letsos, 30, has been charged in Benton County with second-degree felony assault.

According to the complaint against her, St. Cloud police were sent to a reported asault at the Lincoln Center around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A man said while working at the Lincoln Center Letsos came at him with a knife about 3 inches long, making a jabbing motion. Several witnesses confirmed his account, the complaint said.

Letsos was booked in Benton County Jail and she had no court dates scheduled as of Tuesday.

She had no permanent address listed.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Woman charged with assaulting man with knife at Lincoln Center