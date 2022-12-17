Woman charged with assaulting Morgan County corrections officer

Dec. 16—A Harvest woman is in Morgan County Jail after she allegedly assaulted a Morgan County corrections officer during an escape attempt at Decatur Morgan Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, of Harvest, faces charges of second-degree assault and third-degree escape, in addition to two theft charges from earlier this year.

Taymon had been released on her own recognizance for the theft charges, according to court records, but the Sheriff's Office said that on Dec. 11 she was arrested on a court order after an altercation at the Community Corrections Office.

She was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital as a result of the altercation, according to the Sheriff's Office, and Corrections Officer Sandra Barnes remained at the hospital with her.

"While at the hospital, Taymon rushed out of a restroom, shoved CO Barnes and declared she was not going back to jail. Taymon rushed from the room, chased by CO Barnes who successfully deployed her Taser. Taymon continued to fight CO Barnes, striking her in the face and eye several times," according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court, Taymon attempted to take away the Taser but Barnes, with assistance from nursing staff, was able to take the woman back into custody. Taymon was then escorted to a hospital room where she was restrained, according to the affidavit, and Barnes was treated for her injuries.

Taymon is being held in Morgan County Jail without bond. Barnes has returned to work "and continues to recover," according to the Sheriff's Office.

