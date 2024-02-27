Woman charged with assaulting police officer

Feb. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A woman being separated from a domestic argument with her boyfriend allegedly spat and kicked a Wilkes-Barre police officer multiple times late Sunday night.

Mariah Alee Figueroa Torres, 22, of 127 Academy St., Apt. 4, Wilkes-Barre, spat striking an officer in the face with saliva, kicked the officer multiple times including once in the groin area, and spat inside a holding cell at police headquarters, according to court records.

Torres was arraigned by District Judge Carol A. Davenport of Shickshinny on six counts of felony aggravated assault, three counts of felony assault upon a law enforcement officer, two counts of institutional vandalism and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at Torres' residence where she lives with her boyfriend just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were separating Torres from the man and offered Torres a ride to a friend's residence at Sherman Hills.

Due to a language barrier, the man picked up a document showing his name.

Torres lunged and slapped the man resulting in officers attempting to remove her from a hallway, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Torres spat that struck an officer in the face with saliva and kicked the officer multiple times in the legs.

Torres allegedly kicked the inside of the cruiser causing damage to an interior light.

When Torres was taken to police headquarters, she spat again striking the officer and kicked the same officer multiple times in the legs and groin area, the complaint says.

A spit hood was placed over Torres as she continued to spit inside the hood, according to the complaint.