Woman charged with assaulting roommate with firearm

Mar. 29—An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after her former roommate accused her of pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of John Ben Shepperd Parkway around 5 a.m. after getting a shots fired call.

When they arrived, officers saw two women and a man arguing. One of the women told officers Shatoya Ellis had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her and Ellis admitted she had a gun tucked into the back of her waistband, according to the report.

An officer removed the gun, cleared a chamber round and took out the magazine, the report stated.

Ellis was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a deadly weapon (family violence).