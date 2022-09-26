Woman charged with assaulting teen boy

Sep. 26—An Upper Yoder Township woman was charged in connection with a sexual assault of a teenager in 2019 that resulted in her becoming pregnant, authorities said

Township police charged Samantha Nicole Bishop, 22, of the 400 block of Finch Street, with two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, Bishop allegedly assaulted the boy twice and she later had a child.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the boy at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Bishop was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.