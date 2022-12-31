Woman charged with assaults at city business

Dec. 31—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A North Carolina woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly assaulted a patron, staff and police at a South Centre Street business, according to Cumberland Police.

Carroll Christian Miller, 52, of Greensboro, was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including second-degree assault (five counts), resisting arrest, destruction of property, intoxicated disturbance, disorderly conduct, theft less than $500 and attempted bribery.

Cumberland Police said Miller assaulted one patron and was asked to leave the business before assaulting a staff member and throwing a glass at another. She is also accused of assaulting two police officers.