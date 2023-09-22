Woman charged with attacking senior citizen at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman was charged with elderly abuse after she allegedly assaulted an 81-year-old woman and officers at Nashville International Airport Thursday.

The incident happened at a restaurant along the C concourse at BNA around 5:15 p.m.

Metro police reported officers responded to the restaurant where witnesses said Autumn Cathey was yelling and pushing things off shelves at multiple businesses along the concourse. At one point, Cathey began yelling at an 81-year-old woman before they had a brief conversation and Cathey hit her in the face with her cellphone in her closed fist, according to an affidavit.

The victim suffered a quarter inch laceration above her eye and the side of her face was bruised.

Cathey then reportedly continued to walk along the concourse, destroying a Mexican Pride display and knocking more items from shelves at businesses.

As officers encountered Cathey, Metro police reported she resisted arrest by going limp and pulling away. Eventually she was placed in constraints in a wheelchair typically used to transport disabled passengers, according to Metro police.

During the entire arrest process, she allegedly yelled at officers and used racial slurs.

Cathey was booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony elderly abuse, vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a first responder. Her bond was set at $12,000.

