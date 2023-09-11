Woman charged with attempted carjacking at Staunton Sheetz

STAUNTON — Police were called to the Staunton Sheetz after receiving reports Sunday morning that a woman was trying to get into vehicles at the Richmond Avenue convenience store.

The woman was eventually arrested on four charges.

Sgt. Butch Shifflett, a spokesperson for the Staunton Police Department, said officers were called to the store, located at 1250 Richmond Ave., shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Shifflett said a customer had gone inside the store after fueling when he noticed a woman reportedly crawl into the bed of his pickup.

"He pulled her off of the truck," he said.

Shifflett said the suspect then allegedly got into another vehicle and tried to push a woman of out of it before police arrived. Once police got to the scene and tried to question the suspect, Shifflett said she reportedly tried giving them false information.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jennifer D. Tomlin of Roanoke, is charged with attempted carjacking, a felony, along with misdemeanors of tampering with an automobile, obstruction of justice and providing false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Tomlin is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Shifflett said no injuries were reported.

African-American Heritage & Multicultural Festival returns with new name to celebrate cultural traditions in the Valley

Uniontown community clean-up day planning is underway

Uniontown community clean-up day planning is underway

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Woman arrested on attempted carjacking charge in Staunton