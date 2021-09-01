Woman charged with attempted kidnapping of three children

Sep. 1—A Cambridge Springs-area woman is behind bars charged with burglary, assault and attempted kidnapping of three children during a domestic violence incident at a home in the borough.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Robin Jean Billings, 45, of 25544 Mt. Pleasant Road, assaulted two women — ages 28 and 25 — at the home and then attempted to kidnap three children — all age 8 or younger — around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, Billings attempted to take the children "from a legal guardian without any legal authority or for any legal reason."

The complaint states Billings opened a vehicle parked at a Spring Street home and took keys that were inside. Neither the vehicle nor the keys were hers, according to the complaint.

After being told to leave the property, Billings used the stolen keys to get into the home where she then assaulted the two women, the complaint said.

Billings struck both women with closed fists multiple times and hit one of the women "multiple times in the head and stabbed her with a key causing a serious laceration to the back of the head," the complaint said.

State police took Billings into custody at the Spring Street home. She was arraigned Sunday night before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on multiple charges.

Billings is charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping a child and one count each of burglary and aggravated assault, all first-degree felonies; one count of criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; one count each of simple assault and theft from a motor vehicle; and two summary counts of harassment and one summary count of disorderly conduct.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in jail and a $25,000 fine on each of the attempted kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault counts; seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine on the criminal trespass count; two years in jail and a $5,000 fine each on the simple assault and theft from a motor vehicle counts; and up to 90 days and a $300 fine on each of the harassment and disorderly conduct counts.

Billings is being held in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $35,000 bond. She faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Sept. 13 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

